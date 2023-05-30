Fluor Corporation (FLR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) closed at $27.19 in the last session, up 1.57% from day before closing price of $26.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1615464 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FLR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Breuer James R sold 4,000 shares for $37.81 per share. The transaction valued at 151,231 led to the insider holds 41,742 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.87B and an Enterprise Value of 2.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLR has reached a high of $38.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FLR traded on average about 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 142.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.90M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FLR as of May 14, 2023 were 15.81M with a Short Ratio of 15.81M, compared to 16.26M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.04% and a Short% of Float of 16.26%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for FLR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 01, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.93 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.71B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.93B to a low estimate of $3.65B. As of the current estimate, Fluor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.3B, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.89B, an increase of 8.70% less than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.8B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.74B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.2B and the low estimate is $15.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.