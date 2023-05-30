Flywire Corporation (FLYW) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) was $29.51 for the day, down -0.71% from the previous closing price of $29.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1182203 shares were traded. FLYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FLYW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Harris Matthew C sold 169,716 shares for $29.81 per share. The transaction valued at 5,059,302 led to the insider holds 3,795,388 shares of the business.

King David R. sold 26,053 shares of FLYW for $827,488 on May 23. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 378,654 shares after completing the transaction at $31.76 per share. On May 22, another insider, King David R., who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 13,947 shares for $31.51 each. As a result, the insider received 439,413 and left with 404,707 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLYW now has a Market Capitalization of 3.27B and an Enterprise Value of 2.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -175.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLYW has reached a high of $32.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.16.

Shares Statistics:

FLYW traded an average of 894.45K shares per day over the past three months and 1.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.98M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FLYW as of May 14, 2023 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 2.9M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.2M to a low estimate of $72.06M. As of the current estimate, Flywire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $56.54M, an estimated increase of 31.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $120.94M, an increase of 32.00% over than the figure of $31.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.33M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $392.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $358.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $374.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $289.38M, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $477.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $509.01M and the low estimate is $456M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.