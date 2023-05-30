FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 474275 shares were traded. FTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.79.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FTAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 116.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 116.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when TUCHMAN MARTIN bought 40,000 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,000 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Adams Joseph P. Jr. bought 25,000 shares of FTAI for $450,000 on Nov 09. The CEO and Chairman now owns 187,616 shares after completing the transaction at $18.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTAI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.81B and an Enterprise Value of 4.96B. As of this moment, FTAI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 146.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTAI has reached a high of $30.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.09.

Shares Statistics:

FTAI traded an average of 1.21M shares per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.53M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FTAI as of May 14, 2023 were 4.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.96M, compared to 6.71M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.97% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.23, FTAI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.14.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Art analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $18.87, with high estimates of $13.93 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Energy and $Healthcare for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with ETF analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.