Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Shares Decline by -0.47% to Close at $12.59

As of close of business last night, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s stock clocked out at $12.59, down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $12.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 900326 shares were traded. GNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GNK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when REGAN ARTHUR L sold 9,423 shares for $14.03 per share. The transaction valued at 132,205 led to the insider holds 99,671 shares of the business.

WOBENSMITH JOHN C sold 14,164 shares of GNK for $274,765 on Feb 27. The CEO, President, and Secretary now owns 431,024 shares after completing the transaction at $19.40 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Zafolias Apostolos, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,266 shares for $19.39 each. As a result, the insider received 43,943 and left with 23,152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNK now has a Market Capitalization of 556.47M and an Enterprise Value of 674.34M. As of this moment, Genco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNK has reached a high of $27.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GNK traded 960.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 868.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GNK as of May 14, 2023 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 1.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.72% and a Short% of Float of 5.80%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.93, GNK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.33%. The current Payout Ratio is 91.40% for GNK, which recently paid a dividend on May 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 07, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.19 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $3.06, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.98 and $1.54.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $71.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.81M to a low estimate of $62.9M. As of the current estimate, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s year-ago sales were $105.3M, an estimated decrease of -31.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $92.05M, a decrease of -17.30% over than the figure of -$31.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $124.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.57M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $462.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $330.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $383.05M, down -13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $364.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $492.54M and the low estimate is $269M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.