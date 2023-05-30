Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Stock Price Peaks at $10.30 During Trading

The closing price of Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) was $10.06 for the day, down -1.18% from the previous closing price of $10.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554411 shares were traded. GEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GEL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Rainsberger William W bought 2,500 shares for $9.65 per share. The transaction valued at 24,115 led to the insider holds 3,500 shares of the business.

SIMS RYAN S bought 2,000 shares of GEL for $19,400 on May 10. The President & Chief Comm Officer now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.70 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, SIMS RYAN S, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, bought 1,700 shares for $11.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,975 and bolstered with 18,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B and an Enterprise Value of 4.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEL has reached a high of $12.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.81.

Shares Statistics:

GEL traded an average of 340.99K shares per day over the past three months and 293.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.46M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GEL as of May 14, 2023 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 2.4M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, GEL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.05.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $1.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $383.26M to a low estimate of $383.26M. As of the current estimate, Genesis Energy L.P.’s year-ago sales were $721.73M, an estimated decrease of -46.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $398.84M, a decrease of -44.70% over than the figure of -$46.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $398.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $398.84M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, down -22.40% from the average estimate.