GEO (The GEO Group Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) closed the day trading at $7.66 down -0.13% from the previous closing price of $7.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1012393 shares were traded. GEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GEO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Black James H. sold 12,837 shares for $8.36 per share. The transaction valued at 107,253 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Black James H. sold 3,000 shares of GEO for $32,970 on Dec 12. The SVP & Pres, Secure Services now owns 6,373 shares after completing the transaction at $10.99 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, March Shayn P., who serves as the VP of Finance and Treasurer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider received 25,000 and left with 56,779 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEO now has a Market Capitalization of 944.23M and an Enterprise Value of 2.92B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEO has reached a high of $12.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GEO traded about 2.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GEO traded about 1.73M shares per day. A total of 121.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.21M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GEO as of May 14, 2023 were 24.75M with a Short Ratio of 24.75M, compared to 22.94M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.64% and a Short% of Float of 28.36%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GEO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 21, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2017 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $612.57M, a decrease of -0.70% less than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $619.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $607.94M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.38B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.55B and the low estimate is $2.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.