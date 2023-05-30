Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) Records 0.5 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.0100 High

After finishing at $1.93 in the prior trading day, Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX: GROY) closed at $1.92, down -0.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502679 shares were traded. GROY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GROY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GROY now has a Market Capitalization of 300.78M and an Enterprise Value of 301.14M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 69.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 76.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GROY has reached a high of $3.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1810, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4142.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 556.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 641.92k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 144.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.32M. Insiders hold about 34.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GROY as of May 14, 2023 were 401.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 300.19k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.34%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GROY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GROY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.94M, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12M and the low estimate is $9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 148.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.