Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.53

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) closed the day trading at $23.00 up 0.39% from the previous closing price of $22.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3002005 shares were traded. HASI stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HASI, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Rose Nathaniel bought 10,000 shares for $24.10 per share. The transaction valued at 241,000 led to the insider holds 158,164 shares of the business.

Lipson Jeffrey bought 3,000 shares of HASI for $73,080 on Mar 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 32,925 shares after completing the transaction at $24.36 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Pangburn Marc T., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $24.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 72,360 and bolstered with 48,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HASI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.40B. As of this moment, Hannon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 113.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HASI has reached a high of $45.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HASI traded about 865.53K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HASI traded about 1.75M shares per day. A total of 91.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HASI as of May 14, 2023 were 10.41M with a Short Ratio of 10.41M, compared to 9.47M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.33% and a Short% of Float of 11.61%.

Dividends & Splits

HASI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.58, up from 1.52 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.24.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.21. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $38.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.25M to a low estimate of $30.14M. As of the current estimate, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.36M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.76M, an increase of 30.20% over than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.22M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HASI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $196.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $131.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $167.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.66M, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $228.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $277.27M and the low estimate is $167.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.