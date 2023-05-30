HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Stocks Hit Low of $263.77 Before Closing at $264.41

In the latest session, HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) closed at $264.41 up 0.12% from its previous closing price of $264.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 975259 shares were traded. HCA stock price reached its highest trading level at $267.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $263.77.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HCA Healthcare Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 86.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Cuffe Michael S. sold 12,556 shares for $284.44 per share. The transaction valued at 3,571,396 led to the insider holds 28,783 shares of the business.

Akdamar Erol R sold 3,500 shares of HCA for $997,500 on Apr 28. The Group President now owns 42,484 shares after completing the transaction at $285.00 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Torres Kathryn A., who serves as the SVP-Payer Contracting & Align. of the company, sold 4,473 shares for $288.38 each. As a result, the insider received 1,289,913 and left with 22,243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCA now has a Market Capitalization of 77.97B and an Enterprise Value of 117.70B. As of this moment, HCA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCA has reached a high of $294.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $164.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 270.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 239.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HCA has traded an average of 1.29M shares per day and 1.09M over the past ten days. A total of 276.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HCA as of May 14, 2023 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 1.99M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HCA is 2.40, from 2.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.38 and a low estimate of $3.93, while EPS last year was $4.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.08, with high estimates of $4.43 and low estimates of $3.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.65 and $17.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.16. EPS for the following year is $19.93, with 18 analysts recommending between $21.31 and $19.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $15.63B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $15.91B to a low estimate of $15.34B. As of the current estimate, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.82B, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.79B, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.49B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.23B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68.75B and the low estimate is $65.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.