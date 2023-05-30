Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $11.47 in the prior trading day, Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) closed at $11.91, up 3.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1637531 shares were traded. HLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HLF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Gratziani Stephan Paulo bought 23,500 shares for $14.06 per share. The transaction valued at 330,300 led to the insider holds 34,529 shares of the business.

Mulligan Donal L bought 15,000 shares of HLF for $289,800 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 30,000 shares after completing the transaction at $19.32 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, L’Helias Sophie, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,500 shares for $19.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 165,620 and bolstered with 17,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.40B and an Enterprise Value of 3.82B. As of this moment, Herbalife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLF has reached a high of $30.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.73M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 98.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.62M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.92% stake in the company. Shares short for HLF as of May 14, 2023 were 11.72M with a Short Ratio of 11.72M, compared to 12.67M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.84% and a Short% of Float of 13.75%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HLF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 17, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.67. EPS for the following year is $3.7, with 3 analysts recommending between $4 and $3.53.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, Herbalife Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.39B, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B, a decrease of -6.70% over than the figure of -$9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.2B, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.18B and the low estimate is $4.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.