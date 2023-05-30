Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) was $8.00 for the day, up 1.78% from the previous closing price of $7.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 763872 shares were traded. HLMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.79.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLMN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Woodlief Philip bought 10,000 shares for $7.91 per share. The transaction valued at 79,100 led to the insider holds 27,537 shares of the business.

CCMP Capital, LP sold 22,455,000 shares of HLMN for $172,652,004 on May 15. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.69 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, CCMP Capital, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 28,750,000 shares for $8.00 each. As a result, the insider received 230,000,000 and left with 975,677 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLMN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.59B and an Enterprise Value of 2.55B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLMN has reached a high of $12.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.17.

Shares Statistics:

HLMN traded an average of 1.61M shares per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 194.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.91M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.79% stake in the company. Shares short for HLMN as of May 14, 2023 were 6.19M with a Short Ratio of 6.19M, compared to 6.74M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $404.9M to a low estimate of $385M. As of the current estimate, Hillman Solutions Corp.’s year-ago sales were $394.11M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $391.07M, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $399.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $382M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.