HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) was $2.99 for the day, up 0.34% from the previous closing price of $2.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 581006 shares were traded. HIVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HIVE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIVE now has a Market Capitalization of 313.86M and an Enterprise Value of 336.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIVE has reached a high of $7.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2310, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2372.

Shares Statistics:

HIVE traded an average of 1.10M shares per day over the past three months and 565.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.50M. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.24% stake in the company. Shares short for HIVE as of May 14, 2023 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 6.11M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.95 and -$2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$1.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $104.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $105.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.61M, down -49.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.6M and the low estimate is $95.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.