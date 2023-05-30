Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) closed at $30.72 in the last session, down -0.49% from day before closing price of $30.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 642510 shares were traded. HMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HMN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Weckenbrock Michael sold 1,600 shares for $32.82 per share. The transaction valued at 52,512 led to the insider holds 5,424 shares of the business.

McClure Beverley J. sold 560 shares of HMN for $18,749 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 20,020 shares after completing the transaction at $33.48 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, Sharpe Matthew P., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 3,478 shares for $33.99 each. As a result, the insider received 118,217 and left with 54,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.26B and an Enterprise Value of 1.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMN has reached a high of $42.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HMN traded on average about 219.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 226.11k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.52% stake in the company. Shares short for HMN as of May 14, 2023 were 720.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 874.44k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HMN is 1.32, which was 1.29 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.06.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $3.55, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $374.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $378.4M to a low estimate of $369.8M. As of the current estimate, Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s year-ago sales were $346.3M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $380.73M, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $382.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $378.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.