Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) was $4.42 for the day, up 2.31% from the previous closing price of $4.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1185992 shares were traded. HBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HBM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HBM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.22B and an Enterprise Value of 2.25B. As of this moment, Hudbay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 71.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBM has reached a high of $6.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9648, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8917.

Shares Statistics:

HBM traded an average of 2.64M shares per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 262.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.63M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HBM as of May 14, 2023 were 9.69M with a Short Ratio of 9.69M, compared to 8.49M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.01, HBM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.02. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.32.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.68 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $425.4M to a low estimate of $363.27M. As of the current estimate, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $415.45M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $524.97M, an increase of 85.40% over than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $556.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $468.41M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.