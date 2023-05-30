I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA).

As of close of business last night, Privia Health Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.48, up 0.16% from its previous closing price of $24.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544724 shares were traded. PRVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Sullivan William M sold 18,153 shares for $26.54 per share. The transaction valued at 481,781 led to the insider holds 5,673,861 shares of the business.

Mehrotra Parth sold 225 shares of PRVA for $6,300 on May 11. The President and COO now owns 138,457 shares after completing the transaction at $28.00 per share. On May 09, another insider, Sullivan William M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,300 shares for $30.07 each. As a result, the insider received 39,091 and left with 5,692,014 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRVA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.36B and an Enterprise Value of 3.06B. As of this moment, Privia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 186.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 73.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 779.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRVA has reached a high of $44.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRVA traded 1.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 939.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.57M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVA as of May 14, 2023 were 5.74M with a Short Ratio of 5.74M, compared to 2.19M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 9.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.56 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $686.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $721.8M to a low estimate of $647.8M. As of the current estimate, Privia Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $615.5M, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $702.92M, an increase of 14.90% over than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $723.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $686.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42B, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.43B and the low estimate is $3.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.