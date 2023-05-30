IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Rise 1.51% in Day Trading, Closes at $2.69

The price of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) closed at $2.69 in the last session, up 1.51% from day before closing price of $2.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3218806 shares were traded. IAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IAG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IAG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.41B and an Enterprise Value of 2.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAG has reached a high of $3.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8902, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1374.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IAG traded on average about 4.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.87M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 479.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 477.98M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IAG as of May 14, 2023 were 6.16M with a Short Ratio of 6.16M, compared to 5.54M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $224.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $234.32M to a low estimate of $213.69M. As of the current estimate, IAMGOLD Corporation’s year-ago sales were $334M, an estimated decrease of -32.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $240.19M, a decrease of -19.40% over than the figure of -$32.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $240.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $240.06M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $966.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $797M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $925.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $958.8M, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.