ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, ICON Public Limited Company’s stock clocked out at $203.69, up 0.34% from its previous closing price of $202.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512993 shares were traded. ICLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $205.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $201.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ICLR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 59.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICLR now has a Market Capitalization of 15.59B and an Enterprise Value of 19.93B. As of this moment, ICON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICLR has reached a high of $249.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $171.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 204.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 209.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ICLR traded 617.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 730.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.08M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.16% stake in the company. Shares short for ICLR as of May 14, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.19M, compared to 952.78k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.13 and a low estimate of $3.01, while EPS last year was $2.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.26, with high estimates of $3.36 and low estimates of $3.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.86 and $12.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.61. EPS for the following year is $14.53, with 16 analysts recommending between $15.3 and $12.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $2.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.04B to a low estimate of $1.99B. As of the current estimate, ICON Public Limited Company’s year-ago sales were $1.94B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.05B, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.02B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.74B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.77B and the low estimate is $8.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.