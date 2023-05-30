In spite of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AXSM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The closing price of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) was $69.80 for the day, up 2.51% from the previous closing price of $68.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 811535 shares were traded. AXSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AXSM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXSM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.44B and an Enterprise Value of 3.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXSM has reached a high of $82.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.18.

Shares Statistics:

AXSM traded an average of 844.62K shares per day over the past three months and 649.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.41M. Insiders hold about 18.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AXSM as of May 14, 2023 were 7.67M with a Short Ratio of 7.67M, compared to 7.84M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.60% and a Short% of Float of 21.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.03 and a low estimate of -$1.54, while EPS last year was -$1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.11, with high estimates of -$0.8 and low estimates of -$1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.61 and -$4.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.86. EPS for the following year is -$1.5, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.75 and -$2.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.8M to a low estimate of $37.02M. As of the current estimate, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.82M, an estimated increase of 361.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.25M, an increase of 192.70% less than the figure of $361.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.75M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $278.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $236.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.04M, up 373.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $387.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $603.28M and the low estimate is $303.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 63.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.