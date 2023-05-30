In spite of Brinker International Inc.’s (NYSE:EAT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The closing price of Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) was $38.90 for the day, up 0.23% from the previous closing price of $38.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 732208 shares were traded. EAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 123.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Comings Douglas N. sold 500 shares for $40.51 per share. The transaction valued at 20,255 led to the insider holds 31,421 shares of the business.

Allen Wade sold 347 shares of EAT for $14,133 on Feb 08. The SVP, Chief Digital Officer now owns 24,763 shares after completing the transaction at $40.73 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Allen Wade, who serves as the SVP, Chief Digital Officer of the company, sold 3,537 shares for $39.94 each. As a result, the insider received 141,268 and left with 25,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EAT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.77B and an Enterprise Value of 4.04B. As of this moment, Brinker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAT has reached a high of $42.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.20.

Shares Statistics:

EAT traded an average of 1.00M shares per day over the past three months and 737.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.05M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.28% stake in the company. Shares short for EAT as of May 14, 2023 were 5.06M with a Short Ratio of 5.06M, compared to 5.99M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.43% and a Short% of Float of 20.54%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EAT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 25, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 04, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.43 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.78. EPS for the following year is $3.66, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.91 and $3.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, Brinker International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $996.37M, an increase of 6.70% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $980.23M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.8B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.36B and the low estimate is $4.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.