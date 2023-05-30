In the case of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN), what’s next?

After finishing at $6.63 in the prior trading day, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) closed at $6.61, down -0.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 953742 shares were traded. BVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BVN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BVN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.00B and an Enterprise Value of 2.45B. As of this moment, Compania’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BVN has reached a high of $9.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 253.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 248.91M. Insiders hold about 37.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BVN as of May 14, 2023 were 8.07M with a Short Ratio of 8.07M, compared to 8.07M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BVN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.15 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BVN, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 20, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 22, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.67 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $185.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $185.5M to a low estimate of $185.5M. As of the current estimate, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s year-ago sales were $232.92M, an estimated decrease of -20.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $825M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $684.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $774.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $824.8M, down -6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $870.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.