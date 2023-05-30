In the case of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM), what’s next?

After finishing at $14.73 in the prior trading day, SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) closed at $14.58, down -1.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 965036 shares were traded. SSRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SSRM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Anglin Arthur Michael bought 8,000 shares for $16.23 per share. The transaction valued at 129,840 led to the insider holds 52,306 shares of the business.

Farid Fady Adel Edward sold 2,955 shares of SSRM for $39,331 on Mar 08. The Chief Corp Development Officer now owns 115,466 shares after completing the transaction at $13.31 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, White Alison Lynn, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,439 shares for $13.31 each. As a result, the insider received 32,463 and left with 66,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSRM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.50B and an Enterprise Value of 3.29B. As of this moment, SSR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSRM has reached a high of $21.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 206.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.93M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SSRM as of May 14, 2023 were 7.15M with a Short Ratio of 7.15M, compared to 7.41M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.57%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SSRM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.28, compared to 0.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $312.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $312.5M to a low estimate of $312.5M. As of the current estimate, SSR Mining Inc.’s year-ago sales were $319.58M, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $431.4M, an increase of 158.90% over than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $431.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $431.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 28.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.