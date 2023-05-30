In What Direction Will Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) closed at $126.44 in the last session, down -2.07% from day before closing price of $129.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 945199 shares were traded. CELH stock price reached its highest trading level at $129.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CELH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 131.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Levy Caroline S sold 2,200 shares for $134.51 per share. The transaction valued at 295,922 led to the insider holds 17,605 shares of the business.

Milmoe William H. sold 20,000 shares of CELH for $2,440,600 on May 10. The 10% Owner now owns 29,915 shares after completing the transaction at $122.03 per share. On May 02, another insider, Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 514,933 shares for $97.10 each. As a result, the insider received 49,999,994 and left with 8,331,299 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELH now has a Market Capitalization of 9.96B and an Enterprise Value of 10.20B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 119.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -88.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELH has reached a high of $138.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CELH traded on average about 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.47M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CELH as of May 14, 2023 were 10.44M with a Short Ratio of 10.44M, compared to 8.94M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.60% and a Short% of Float of 33.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $267.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $279.3M to a low estimate of $257.14M. As of the current estimate, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.02M, an estimated increase of 73.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $298.29M, an increase of 84.10% over than the figure of $73.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $333M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $274.56M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $653.6M, up 67.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.