In What Direction Will Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) closed at $99.97 in the last session, up 0.46% from day before closing price of $99.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1781777 shares were traded. GPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GPN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when SHEFFIELD DAVID M sold 1,562 shares for $113.08 per share. The transaction valued at 176,631 led to the insider holds 28,032 shares of the business.

BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR bought 3,400 shares of GPN for $335,308 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 38,940 shares after completing the transaction at $98.62 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, BRUNO JOHN G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,807 shares for $97.47 each. As a result, the insider received 468,538 and left with 11,699 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPN now has a Market Capitalization of 27.42B and an Enterprise Value of 43.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPN has reached a high of $136.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GPN traded on average about 2.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 263.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 260.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GPN as of May 14, 2023 were 3.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.75M, compared to 3.14M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GPN is 1.00, which was 1.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.39. The current Payout Ratio is 245.71% for GPN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 28 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.68 and a low estimate of $2.44, while EPS last year was $2.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.7, with high estimates of $2.79 and low estimates of $2.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.46 and $9.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.33. EPS for the following year is $11.82, with 31 analysts recommending between $12.46 and $10.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 23 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.19B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.21B to a low estimate of $2.15B. As of the current estimate, Global Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.06B, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22B, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.17B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.09B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.56B and the low estimate is $8.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.