Infinera Corporation (INFN) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) closed at $4.92 in the last session, up 4.24% from day before closing price of $4.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3771954 shares were traded. INFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7043.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INFN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when HEARD DAVID W bought 6,000 shares for $4.95 per share. The transaction valued at 29,686 led to the insider holds 744,943 shares of the business.

RIEDEL GEORGE ANDREW bought 10,000 shares of INFN for $52,798 on Jun 10. The Director now owns 82,451 shares after completing the transaction at $5.28 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INFN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.22B and an Enterprise Value of 1.77B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFN has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.2788, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2674.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INFN traded on average about 2.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.93M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 222.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 216.81M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.14% stake in the company. Shares short for INFN as of May 14, 2023 were 38.03M with a Short Ratio of 38.03M, compared to 39.2M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.85% and a Short% of Float of 23.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $375.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $385M to a low estimate of $371.62M. As of the current estimate, Infinera Corporation’s year-ago sales were $357.99M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $427.42M, an increase of 9.50% over than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $442M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $419M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.87B and the low estimate is $1.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.