InMode Ltd. (INMD) Stock Price Peaks at $32.61 During Trading

The closing price of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) was $32.22 for the day, down -0.22% from the previous closing price of $32.29. On the day, 986504 shares were traded. INMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INMD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.82B and an Enterprise Value of 2.27B. As of this moment, InMode’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.11.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INMD is 2.09, which has changed by 20.18% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1.77% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INMD has reached a high of $41.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.10.

Shares Statistics:

INMD traded an average of 1.29M shares per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.17M. Insiders hold about 13.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INMD as of May 14, 2023 were 7.01M with a Short Ratio of 7.01M, compared to 6.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.43% and a Short% of Float of 9.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.71 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $2.99, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $2.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.3M to a low estimate of $127.9M. As of the current estimate, InMode Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $113.55M, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $139.63M, an increase of 23.10% over than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $535.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $529M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $531.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $454.27M, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $612.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $623.9M and the low estimate is $602.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.