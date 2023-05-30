Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) closed at $38.98 down -0.61% from its previous closing price of $39.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 767936 shares were traded. NTLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Sepp-Lorenzino Laura sold 2,330 shares for $38.48 per share. The transaction valued at 89,659 led to the insider holds 17,629 shares of the business.

LEONARD JOHN M sold 6,673 shares of NTLA for $248,302 on Jan 04. The President and CEO now owns 766,825 shares after completing the transaction at $37.21 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Lebwohl David, who serves as the EVP, Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,574 shares for $37.21 each. As a result, the insider received 95,779 and left with 25,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTLA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.87B and an Enterprise Value of 2.81B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 64.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 52.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTLA has reached a high of $76.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NTLA has traded an average of 1.11M shares per day and 1.06M over the past ten days. A total of 87.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.75M. Insiders hold about 5.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NTLA as of May 14, 2023 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 5.94M, compared to 6.97M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.15 and a low estimate of -$1.59, while EPS last year was -$1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.38, with high estimates of -$1.11 and low estimates of -$1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.55 and -$6.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.36. EPS for the following year is -$5.76, with 26 analysts recommending between -$4.05 and -$8.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.12M, down -7.90% from the average estimate.