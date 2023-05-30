International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1706780 shares were traded. IFF stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IFF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph sold 1,972 shares for $86.35 per share. The transaction valued at 170,282 led to the insider holds 9,093 shares of the business.

Fortanet Francisco sold 10,000 shares of IFF for $1,250,000 on Aug 11. The EVP, Operations now owns 17,237 shares after completing the transaction at $125.00 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph, who serves as the President, Scent of the company, sold 629 shares for $132.59 each. As a result, the insider received 83,399 and left with 8,180 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IFF now has a Market Capitalization of 22.13B and an Enterprise Value of 33.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -90.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IFF has reached a high of $135.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.19.

Shares Statistics:

IFF traded an average of 1.84M shares per day over the past three months and 1.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 255.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.38M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IFF as of May 14, 2023 were 3.46M with a Short Ratio of 3.46M, compared to 3.86M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.22, IFF has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.43.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.38 and $4.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.66. EPS for the following year is $5.57, with 16 analysts recommending between $6.47 and $4.94.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.14B to a low estimate of $3.05B. As of the current estimate, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.31B, an estimated decrease of -6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.15B, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of -$6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IFF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.44B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.19B and the low estimate is $12.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.