Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $418.43

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) closed the day trading at $418.43 up 1.29% from the previous closing price of $413.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3285705 shares were traded. INTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $428.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $413.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INTU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Burton Eve B sold 4,539 shares for $412.57 per share. The transaction valued at 1,872,647 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hotz Lauren D sold 500 shares of INTU for $206,580 on Mar 07. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 1,781 shares after completing the transaction at $413.16 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Tessel Marianna, who serves as the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 1,744 shares for $407.36 each. As a result, the insider received 710,432 and left with 26,458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTU now has a Market Capitalization of 116.68B and an Enterprise Value of 122.29B. As of this moment, Intuit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTU has reached a high of $490.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $352.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 432.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 415.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INTU traded about 1.72M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INTU traded about 2.66M shares per day. A total of 281.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 273.40M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for INTU as of May 14, 2023 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.54M, compared to 3.86M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Dividends & Splits

INTU’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.12, up from 3.02 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.65. The current Payout Ratio is 36.60% for INTU, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.86 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.04, with high estimates of $2.89 and low estimates of $1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.63 and $13.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.21. EPS for the following year is $15.82, with 26 analysts recommending between $17.92 and $12.21.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $2.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.72B to a low estimate of $2.5B. As of the current estimate, Intuit Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.41B, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.73B, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.42B and the low estimate is $14.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.