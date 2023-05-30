Invest in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) closed at $25.96 down -0.92% from its previous closing price of $26.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1817524 shares were traded. NFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of New Fortress Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Jay Timothy W. bought 2,000 shares for $27.85 per share. The transaction valued at 55,700 led to the insider holds 32,221 shares of the business.

Jay Timothy W. bought 250 shares of NFE for $7,000 on May 24. The Director now owns 8,555 shares after completing the transaction at $28.00 per share. On May 23, another insider, Jay Timothy W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $28.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 84,845 and bolstered with 30,221 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NFE now has a Market Capitalization of 5.82B and an Enterprise Value of 11.20B. As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFE has reached a high of $63.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NFE has traded an average of 1.48M shares per day and 1.35M over the past ten days. A total of 208.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NFE as of May 14, 2023 were 6.62M with a Short Ratio of 6.62M, compared to 5.95M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 8.44%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NFE is 0.20, from 3.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.53 and $2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.14. EPS for the following year is $6.29, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.12 and $5.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $662.83M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $742.7M to a low estimate of $596.2M. As of the current estimate, New Fortress Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $584.86M, an estimated increase of 13.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $829.84M, an increase of 34.10% over than the figure of $13.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $977.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $599.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.37B, up 29.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.18B and the low estimate is $4.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.