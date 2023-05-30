Is this a Prime Time To acquire Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) stock

In the latest session, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) closed at $82.01 up 0.44% from its previous closing price of $81.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2308626 shares were traded. EW stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Wood Larry L sold 6,421 shares for $84.23 per share. The transaction valued at 540,841 led to the insider holds 213,794 shares of the business.

Ullem Scott B. sold 80,700 shares of EW for $7,145,004 on May 10. The CVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 18,294 shares after completing the transaction at $88.54 per share. On May 10, another insider, MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 19,875 shares for $88.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,758,653 and left with 81,725 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EW now has a Market Capitalization of 52.56B and an Enterprise Value of 51.99B. As of this moment, Edwards’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EW has reached a high of $107.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EW has traded an average of 3.05M shares per day and 2.46M over the past ten days. A total of 607.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 602.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EW as of May 14, 2023 were 9.84M with a Short Ratio of 9.84M, compared to 12.62M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 26 analysts recommending between $3.04 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.5B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.37B, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.38B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.79B and the low estimate is $6.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.