Is this a Prime Time To acquire Weibo Corporation (WB) stock

In the latest session, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) closed at $15.29 down -0.13% from its previous closing price of $15.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1371024 shares were traded. WB stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Weibo Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WB now has a Market Capitalization of 3.88B and an Enterprise Value of 3.53B. As of this moment, Weibo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WB has reached a high of $25.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WB has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 1.09M over the past ten days. A total of 234.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.45M. Insiders hold about 6.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WB as of May 14, 2023 were 5.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.13M, compared to 4.51M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.46 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $2.49, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $458.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $506.4M to a low estimate of $433.51M. As of the current estimate, Weibo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $450.15M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $497.89M, an increase of 9.80% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $546.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $475.1M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.49B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.