Itron Inc. (ITRI) Records -0.03% Price decrease in Friday Trading

The closing price of Itron Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) was $65.03 for the day, down -0.03% from the previous closing price of $65.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550965 shares were traded. ITRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ITRI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Ware Christopher E. sold 194 shares for $66.19 per share. The transaction valued at 12,841 led to the insider holds 10,140 shares of the business.

Ware Christopher E. sold 260 shares of ITRI for $17,332 on May 12. The VP, General Counsel & Corp Sec now owns 10,334 shares after completing the transaction at $66.66 per share. On May 04, another insider, Marcolini John F., who serves as the SVP, Networked Solutions of the company, sold 2,044 shares for $60.00 each. As a result, the insider received 122,640 and left with 9,562 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITRI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.11B and an Enterprise Value of 3.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 87.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITRI has reached a high of $69.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.93.

Shares Statistics:

ITRI traded an average of 285.33K shares per day over the past three months and 280.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.83M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.68% stake in the company. Shares short for ITRI as of May 14, 2023 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.44M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $2.43, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.48 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $518M to a low estimate of $510.1M. As of the current estimate, Itron Inc.’s year-ago sales were $431.88M, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $504.66M, an increase of 9.40% less than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $525.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $468.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.8B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.