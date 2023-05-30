It’s a good day to be an Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) shareholder

The closing price of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) was $8.35 for the day, up 3.09% from the previous closing price of $8.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587832 shares were traded. GMRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GMRE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when MOORE ROSCOE M JR sold 5,000 shares for $9.79 per share. The transaction valued at 48,956 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GMRE now has a Market Capitalization of 576.01M and an Enterprise Value of 1.34B. As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 83.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMRE has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.65.

Shares Statistics:

GMRE traded an average of 441.50K shares per day over the past three months and 357.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.74M. Insiders hold about 5.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GMRE as of May 14, 2023 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 1.54M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.84, GMRE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.03. The current Payout Ratio is 485.60% for GMRE, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 16, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:400 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.9M to a low estimate of $35.36M. As of the current estimate, Global Medical REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.7M, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.45M, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.52M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $149.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $143.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $145.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $137.28M, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $148.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $153.1M and the low estimate is $145M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.