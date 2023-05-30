It’s a good day to be an ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) shareholder

The closing price of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) was $23.48 for the day, up 1.78% from the previous closing price of $23.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3249667 shares were traded. ZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Hays Joseph Christopher sold 30,000 shares for $25.03 per share. The transaction valued at 750,972 led to the insider holds 581,171 shares of the business.

Hyzer Peter Cameron sold 10,000 shares of ZI for $220,904 on May 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,177,455 shares after completing the transaction at $22.09 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Schuck Henry, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,000,000 shares for $28.28 each. As a result, the insider received 28,284,462 and left with 12,288,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZI now has a Market Capitalization of 8.88B and an Enterprise Value of 9.58B. As of this moment, ZoomInfo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 93.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZI has reached a high of $51.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.27.

Shares Statistics:

ZI traded an average of 4.68M shares per day over the past three months and 4.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 403.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.74M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ZI as of May 14, 2023 were 9.33M with a Short Ratio of 9.33M, compared to 9.97M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $311.94M to a low estimate of $310M. As of the current estimate, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.1M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.68M, an increase of 16.90% over than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $328.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $322M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.