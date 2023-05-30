It’s an appealing income play to consider NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)

As of close of business last night, NexGen Energy Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $3.80, up 0.26% from its previous closing price of $3.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 786552 shares were traded. NXE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7400.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NXE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.88B and an Enterprise Value of 1.83B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXE has reached a high of $5.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7950, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1270.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NXE traded 1.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 485.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 400.01M. Insiders hold about 15.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.48% stake in the company. Shares short for NXE as of May 14, 2023 were 20.86M with a Short Ratio of 20.86M, compared to 18.98M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.1.