It’s an appealing income play to consider Veradigm Inc. (MDRX)

As of close of business last night, Veradigm Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.90, up 0.08% from its previous closing price of $11.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565157 shares were traded. MDRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.64.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MDRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Poulton Richard J. sold 10,000 shares for $17.33 per share. The transaction valued at 173,304 led to the insider holds 669,017 shares of the business.

Poulton Richard J. sold 10,000 shares of MDRX for $173,835 on Feb 15. The CEO now owns 679,017 shares after completing the transaction at $17.38 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Vakharia Tejal, who serves as the SVP General Counsel of the company, sold 8,642 shares for $18.42 each. As a result, the insider received 159,193 and left with 222,604 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.35B and an Enterprise Value of 1.08B. As of this moment, Veradigm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDRX has reached a high of $19.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MDRX traded 1.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.64M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.81% stake in the company. Shares short for MDRX as of May 14, 2023 were 8.99M with a Short Ratio of 8.99M, compared to 10.14M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.23% and a Short% of Float of 12.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 8 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $167.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.95M to a low estimate of $164.3M. As of the current estimate, Veradigm Inc.’s year-ago sales were $391.7M, an estimated decrease of -57.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $149.02M, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of -$57.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $154M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $621.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $609.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $614.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, down -59.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $640.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $667.1M and the low estimate is $625M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.