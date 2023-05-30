It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) stock

The price of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) closed at $14.33 in the last session, up 1.70% from day before closing price of $14.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1548485 shares were traded. OUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OUT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OUT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.48B and an Enterprise Value of 6.84B. As of this moment, Outfront’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OUT has reached a high of $21.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OUT traded on average about 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.81M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 164.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.87M. Insiders hold about 0.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.06% stake in the company. Shares short for OUT as of May 14, 2023 were 6.98M with a Short Ratio of 6.98M, compared to 9.01M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.23% and a Short% of Float of 7.89%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OUT is 1.20, which was 1.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $472.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $474.5M to a low estimate of $471.6M. As of the current estimate, Outfront Media Inc.’s year-ago sales were $450.2M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $485.53M, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $496.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $475M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OUT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.