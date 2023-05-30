It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) stock

The price of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) closed at $16.06 in the last session, up 1.52% from day before closing price of $15.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1243464 shares were traded. RCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RCM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when SPARBY JOHN M. sold 20,000 shares for $16.36 per share. The transaction valued at 327,280 led to the insider holds 243,827 shares of the business.

RIVAS LEE bought 71,767 shares of RCM for $1,000,001 on Feb 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 71,767 shares after completing the transaction at $13.93 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000,000 shares for $20.43 each. As a result, the insider received 306,375,000 and left with 164,754,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCM now has a Market Capitalization of 6.80B and an Enterprise Value of 8.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCM has reached a high of $27.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RCM traded on average about 2.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 416.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 303.12M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RCM as of May 14, 2023 were 21.05M with a Short Ratio of 21.05M, compared to 21.1M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.03% and a Short% of Float of 13.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $561.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $567M to a low estimate of $556.5M. As of the current estimate, R1 RCM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $391.9M, an estimated increase of 43.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $585.28M, an increase of 11.80% less than the figure of $43.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $598.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $574M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.87B and the low estimate is $2.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.