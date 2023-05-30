It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) stock

The price of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) closed at $7.45 in the last session, down -0.93% from day before closing price of $7.52. On the day, 668861 shares were traded. SEAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Hoya Topco, LLC sold 16,000,000 shares for $7.68 per share. The transaction valued at 122,880,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Wagner Jonathan Miles sold 1,801 shares of SEAT for $13,219 on Apr 20. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 54,909 shares after completing the transaction at $7.34 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, Bakal Riva, who serves as the Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 1,145 shares for $7.34 each. As a result, the insider received 8,404 and left with 35,230 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEAT now has a Market Capitalization of 747.25M and an Enterprise Value of 725.91M. As of this moment, Vivid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEAT has reached a high of $9.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEAT traded on average about 527.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 77.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.98M. Insiders hold about 12.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SEAT as of May 14, 2023 were 7.36M with a Short Ratio of 7.36M, compared to 7.9M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.48% and a Short% of Float of 29.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $147.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $153M to a low estimate of $139.31M. As of the current estimate, Vivid Seats Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.69M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.31M, an increase of 16.00% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $155M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.4M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $629.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $605M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $619.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $600.27M, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $661.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $693.9M and the low estimate is $630.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.