Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)’s EPS estimates by 3 analysts

As of close of business last night, Jackson Financial Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.66, up 2.99% from its previous closing price of $28.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1008103 shares were traded. JXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.78.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JXN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Durant Gregory T bought 3,000 shares for $30.46 per share. The transaction valued at 91,380 led to the insider holds 21,119 shares of the business.

Cummings Don W sold 9,877 shares of JXN for $367,424 on Apr 18. The SVP and CAO now owns 25,925 shares after completing the transaction at $37.20 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Cummings Don W, who serves as the SVP, Controller and CAO of the company, sold 1,271 shares for $36.75 each. As a result, the insider received 46,709 and left with 41,186 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JXN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.37B and an Enterprise Value of 3.48B. As of this moment, Jackson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JXN has reached a high of $49.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JXN traded 1.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 974.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.41M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for JXN as of May 14, 2023 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 2.09M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.27, JXN has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.93 and a low estimate of $3.73, while EPS last year was $2.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.95, with high estimates of $4.04 and low estimates of $3.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.6 and $14.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.25. EPS for the following year is $16.94, with 3 analysts recommending between $17.6 and $15.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.62B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.62B. As of the current estimate, Jackson Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.58B, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B, an increase of 6.30% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.63B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.55B, down -55.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.66B and the low estimate is $6.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.