Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) Stock Closes up 0.55% on Friday Trading

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI) closed the day trading at $9.14 up 0.55% from the previous closing price of $9.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566806 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JBI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. sold 1,900,000 shares for $9.31 per share. The transaction valued at 17,689,000 led to the insider holds 409,320 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.35B and an Enterprise Value of 1.99B. As of this moment, Janus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBI has reached a high of $12.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JBI traded about 503.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JBI traded about 857.11k shares per day. A total of 146.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.93M. Insiders hold about 7.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for JBI as of May 14, 2023 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.54M, compared to 2.41M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 6 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $260.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $265.7M to a low estimate of $252.47M. As of the current estimate, Janus International Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $247.71M, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $272.03M, an increase of 17.20% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $267.44M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.