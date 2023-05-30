Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Records 0.62 million Shares Traded, Reaches $127.79 High

After finishing at $127.55 in the prior trading day, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) closed at $125.90, down -1.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623400 shares were traded. JAZZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JAZZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when GALA RENEE D sold 6,000 shares for $131.75 per share. The transaction valued at 790,474 led to the insider holds 35,978 shares of the business.

Carr Patricia sold 1,023 shares of JAZZ for $136,284 on Mar 15. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 6,286 shares after completing the transaction at $133.22 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Sablich Kim, who serves as the EVP, GM of U.S., Commercial Ma of the company, sold 3,013 shares for $139.74 each. As a result, the insider received 421,043 and left with 30,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JAZZ now has a Market Capitalization of 8.69B and an Enterprise Value of 13.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JAZZ has reached a high of $163.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 139.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 145.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 491.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 506.43k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.37M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JAZZ as of May 14, 2023 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 2.31M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.65% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.12 and a low estimate of $3.93, while EPS last year was $4.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.56, with high estimates of $4.92 and low estimates of $4.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.85 and $16.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.44. EPS for the following year is $19.1, with 15 analysts recommending between $23.72 and $16.17.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $945.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $978.99M to a low estimate of $910.1M. As of the current estimate, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s year-ago sales were $932.88M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $957.54M, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $988.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $931M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JAZZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.41B and the low estimate is $3.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.