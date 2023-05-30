Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $136.30

As of close of business last night, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s stock clocked out at $136.30, down -0.54% from its previous closing price of $137.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1257328 shares were traded. KMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.54.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KMB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 88.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Cunningham Doug sold 1,504 shares for $145.48 per share. The transaction valued at 218,798 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Drexler Andrew sold 7,970 shares of KMB for $1,156,610 on Apr 27. The Vice President and Controller now owns 4,889 shares after completing the transaction at $145.12 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Hsu Michael D., who serves as the Chairman of the Board and CEO of the company, sold 46,508 shares for $144.28 each. As a result, the insider received 6,710,077 and left with 111,668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMB now has a Market Capitalization of 48.81B and an Enterprise Value of 56.77B. As of this moment, Kimberly-Clark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 63.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMB has reached a high of $147.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 138.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 130.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KMB traded 1.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 337.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 336.94M. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KMB as of May 14, 2023 were 5.7M with a Short Ratio of 5.70M, compared to 7.39M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.66, KMB has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30. The current Payout Ratio is 79.20% for KMB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1043:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was $1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.88 and $6.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.25. EPS for the following year is $7.05, with 17 analysts recommending between $8.51 and $6.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $5.12B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.21B to a low estimate of $4.99B. As of the current estimate, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.06B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.22B, an increase of 3.20% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.16B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.18B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.51B and the low estimate is $20.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.