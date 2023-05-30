Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) closed at $12.53 in the last session, down -0.87% from day before closing price of $12.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1472502 shares were traded. LBRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LBRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 105.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Wright Christopher A sold 17,324 shares for $16.09 per share. The transaction valued at 278,743 led to the insider holds 3,120,015 shares of the business.

Wright Christopher A sold 50,000 shares of LBRT for $815,500 on Dec 01. The Chairman of the Board & CEO now owns 3,137,339 shares after completing the transaction at $16.31 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Wright Christopher A, who serves as the Chairman of the Board & CEO of the company, sold 4,776 shares for $18.09 each. As a result, the insider received 86,398 and left with 3,187,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBRT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.32B and an Enterprise Value of 2.63B. As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRT has reached a high of $19.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LBRT traded on average about 2.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.95M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 176.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.39M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRT as of May 14, 2023 were 6.94M with a Short Ratio of 6.94M, compared to 8.1M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.36%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LBRT is 0.20, which was 0.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.06 and $3.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.53. EPS for the following year is $3.24, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.31B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Liberty Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $942.62M, an estimated increase of 36.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B, an increase of 6.80% less than the figure of $36.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.17B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.15B, up 21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.55B and the low estimate is $4.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.