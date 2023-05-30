Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Stocks Hit Low of $12.45 Before Closing at $12.81

In the latest session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) closed at $12.81 up 1.34% from its previous closing price of $12.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 926429 shares were traded. LSPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSPD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.96B and an Enterprise Value of 1.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSPD has reached a high of $28.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LSPD has traded an average of 934.68K shares per day and 1.73M over the past ten days. A total of 151.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.34M. Insiders hold about 9.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.33% stake in the company. Shares short for LSPD as of May 14, 2023 were 4.19M with a Short Ratio of 4.19M, compared to 3.61M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.63 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $197.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $201.6M to a low estimate of $195M. As of the current estimate, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s year-ago sales were $173.88M, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.34M, an increase of 16.80% over than the figure of $13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $224.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $196.7M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $907.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $875.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $888.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $730.51M, up 21.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.