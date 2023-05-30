Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Stocks Hit Low of $339.49 Before Closing at $340.26

In the latest session, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) closed at $340.26 down -0.61% from its previous closing price of $342.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1753650 shares were traded. LULU stock price reached its highest trading level at $344.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $339.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 132.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when BURGOYNE CELESTE sold 17,343 shares for $362.00 per share. The transaction valued at 6,278,170 led to the insider holds 15,302 shares of the business.

Henry Kathryn sold 189 shares of LULU for $66,491 on Sep 12. The Director now owns 4,102 shares after completing the transaction at $351.80 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Gibson Kourtney, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200 shares for $280.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 56,024 and bolstered with 1,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LULU now has a Market Capitalization of 47.90B and an Enterprise Value of 47.81B. As of this moment, Lululemon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LULU has reached a high of $389.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $258.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 359.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 330.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LULU has traded an average of 1.77M shares per day and 1.57M over the past ten days. A total of 127.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.92M. Insiders hold about 4.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LULU as of May 14, 2023 were 2.91M with a Short Ratio of 2.91M, compared to 3.26M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 2.82%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.07 and a low estimate of $1.9, while EPS last year was $1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.5, with high estimates of $2.67 and low estimates of $2.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.1 and $10.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.61. EPS for the following year is $13.41, with 29 analysts recommending between $14.57 and $11.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.92B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.95B to a low estimate of $1.89B. As of the current estimate, Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.16B, an increase of 15.50% less than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.11B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LULU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.11B, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.12B and the low estimate is $9.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.