MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) was $4.54 for the day, down -0.22% from the previous closing price of $4.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2483544 shares were traded. MNKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4207.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MNKD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Castagna Michael sold 75,000 shares for $4.50 per share. The transaction valued at 337,335 led to the insider holds 2,526,735 shares of the business.

Castagna Michael sold 75,000 shares of MNKD for $344,468 on May 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,601,735 shares after completing the transaction at $4.59 per share. On May 24, another insider, Castagna Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $4.69 each. As a result, the insider received 702,780 and left with 2,331,735 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNKD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B and an Enterprise Value of 1.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -36.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNKD has reached a high of $5.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1422, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2579.

Shares Statistics:

MNKD traded an average of 3.31M shares per day over the past three months and 3.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 263.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.92M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MNKD as of May 14, 2023 were 37.84M with a Short Ratio of 37.84M, compared to 38.56M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.32% and a Short% of Float of 14.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.94M to a low estimate of $39.7M. As of the current estimate, MannKind Corporation’s year-ago sales were $18.89M, an estimated increase of 126.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.96M, an increase of 84.40% less than the figure of $126.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $202.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $181.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $99.77M, up 82.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $267.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $344.63M and the low estimate is $216.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.