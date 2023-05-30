MasterBrand Inc. (MBC)’s quick and current ratios

After finishing at $10.68 in the prior trading day, MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) closed at $10.63, down -0.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 631684 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MBC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 1,481 shares for $8.51 per share. The transaction valued at 12,608 led to the insider holds 15,779,507 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 1,362 shares of MBC for $11,703 on Jan 23. The 10% Owner now owns 15,778,583 shares after completing the transaction at $8.59 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.32B and an Enterprise Value of 2.20B. As of this moment, MasterBrand’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBC has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 128.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.43M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.93% stake in the company. Shares short for MBC as of May 14, 2023 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.45M, compared to 3.92M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.28B, down -14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.