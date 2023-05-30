Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s stock clocked out at $11.08, down -0.09% from its previous closing price of $11.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1500306 shares were traded. MLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.01.

To gain a deeper understanding of MLCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLCO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.96B and an Enterprise Value of 9.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -133.61.

Over the past 52 weeks, MLCO has reached a high of $14.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.00.

It appears that MLCO traded 3.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 441.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.74M. Insiders hold about 33.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MLCO as of May 14, 2023 were 7.34M with a Short Ratio of 7.34M, compared to 7.49M on Apr 13, 2023.

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 7 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.22.

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $876.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $948.13M to a low estimate of $804.14M. As of the current estimate, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s year-ago sales were $296.11M, an estimated increase of 195.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $950.09M, an increase of 221.10% over than the figure of $195.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $860.87M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 177.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.11B and the low estimate is $3.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.