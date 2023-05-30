MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Records 2.10% Price increase in Friday Trading

The closing price of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) was $15.05 for the day, up 2.10% from the previous closing price of $14.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 884410 shares were traded. MNSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MNSO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNSO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.21B and an Enterprise Value of 4.44B. As of this moment, MINISO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNSO has reached a high of $19.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.92.

Shares Statistics:

MNSO traded an average of 1.59M shares per day over the past three months and 1.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 314.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.99M. Insiders hold about 5.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MNSO as of May 14, 2023 were 4.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.49M, compared to 5.82M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, MNSO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.87.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $435.31M to a low estimate of $434.48M. As of the current estimate, MINISO Group Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $322.04M, an estimated increase of 35.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $465.37M, an increase of 19.20% less than the figure of $35.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $465.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $465.37M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNSO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.11B and the low estimate is $1.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.